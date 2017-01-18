‘Catastrophe’ in central Italy on day of four big quakes – BBC News

Pages Navigation Menu

BBC News

'Catastrophe' in central Italy on day of four big quakes
The president of Italy's Marche region has talked of a "catastrophe" and appealed for aid as four quakes above magnitude 5 struck in one day. Luca Ceriscioli said quakes and snow had caused landslides and thousands of families were suffering power cuts
Deadly quake nightmare returns to haunt ItalyYahoo News
At least 1 dead, one missing after powerful quakes hit central ItalyXinhua
Earthquakes with initial magnitude of 5.3 strike Montereale in ItalyThe Guardian
Globalnews.ca –9news.com.au –Channel NewsAsia –CNN
all 147 news articles »

