Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Catch Up On Stephanie Coker’s Pre-Wedding #Baecation in Capetown | See Photos

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

The newlywed Stepanie Coker-Aderinokun has gone on a well-deserved baecation with her husband after her traditional marriage which held a few weeks ago. The TV personality took to her Instagram to share beautiful pictures of her in Capetown looking radiant and sunkissed! We’ll like to think this vacation is for her to relax and get her […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.