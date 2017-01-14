Catch Up On Stephanie Coker’s Pre-Wedding #Baecation in Capetown | See Photos

The newlywed Stepanie Coker-Aderinokun has gone on a well-deserved baecation with her husband after her traditional marriage which held a few weeks ago. The TV personality took to her Instagram to share beautiful pictures of her in Capetown looking radiant and sunkissed! We’ll like to think this vacation is for her to relax and get her […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

