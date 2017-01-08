Pages Navigation Menu

Catholic Bishop, Ignatius Kaigama condemns Southern-Kaduna killings

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has condemned the recent killings of innocent lives in some communities of Southern part of Kaduna State. Kaigama, who is the President, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), said this in an article titled: ”The Sacredness of Life Versus the Slaughter of Innocent Nigerian Citizens Today”. […]

