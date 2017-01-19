Catholic Church does not discriminate – Prince Olagunju

By Chris Onuoha

PRINCE Olagunju Soji Robert, Chairman, CEO, Lumen Christi Television Network based in Lekki, Lagos is a marriage expert and an armour bearer in the Catholic faith.

“From the Catholic point of view, there is no stigma associated with such unions. When the couples sincerely consent to live together, it will be ordained by the priest. If they are properly married in the church, the entire sacramental blessings accrued to married couples goes with them. It’s either you are married or not.

Catholic Church does not place such mere values as age difference on marriage which is a respected institution in the church. Whether the woman is older or not, the crimson and blessings that they need to have a good marital life as a married couple goes with them. The most important thing is whether it is properly done so that they can validate the relationship. Once the Church sanctions it, there it goes.

Based on that, it is now left for them as individuals to join together as couples to make the so called imperfection seen in people’s eyes to be perfect. Once you are talking about relationship, it is not really the age that matters but the maturity that goes into such relationship. At the end of the day, even when the husband knows that his wife is older than him and still went ahead to get married, it is as good as when the husband is older.

In Nigeria here, I don’t think it is a big issue if the woman is older because it happens most of the time and such marriages turn out successful without problems.

For me per say, I can advise and consent to such relationship provided the marriage is conducted and concluded in the church, the Catholic way. Marriage is one of the Holy Sacraments of the Catholic Church. The Bible says that “What God has joined together, let no man put asunder” in other words, when the two consented, people’s negative perception and evaluation of age difference should not come to play. Respect and obedience comes in marriage when maturity is observed. So, the mutual understanding between the couples will save them from divorce or separation.

But in some cases, such marriage crash and that is in the case when selfishness, immaturity, listening to the third person comes to play. In marriage counseling before tying the knot, couples are sternly advised to settle their differences without allowing third party to be involved. This is one of the reasons, why especially young couples’ marriages crash.”

The post Catholic Church does not discriminate – Prince Olagunju appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

