Catholic priests beg Pope to end celibacy

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Roman Catholic Church to end the celibacy rule in priesthood.

A group of senior priests in Germany has called on the Roman Catholic Church to end the celibacy rule in priesthood. The 11 high ranking clerics, who were ordained in Cologne in 1967, are of the opinion that every man should have the right to choose to take the vow or not as other Protestant […]

