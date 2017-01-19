Cavani Says His Career Reached Its Zenith In 2011

Edinson Cavani has admitted the time his career peaked was back in 2011, when Uruguay won the Copa America.

Uruguay won their 15th Copa America, after emerging from a group comprising of Chile, Peru and Mexico. They also beat Argentina and Peru, before thrashing Paraguay 3-0 in the final.

Cavani was with Napoli at the time and scored 33 goals prior to the beginning of the tournament.

Speaking exclusively to Goal, the PSG star said: “This is not the best time in my career. The best year was 2011, when we won Copa America.

“In Uruguay everyone breathes football since childhood. That makes you very passionate, then when you get onto the field you feel it.

“You can see players with so much passion and you know they’ve done it since they were boys. They love the team and they give it all for the others beside them.​”

And Cavani, who has scored a total of 37 goals for his country, has already set his sights on the tournament in Russia.

“Some people see the ​table and get crazy,” he added. “Look at Uruguay’s position! I think there’s a reason for that position.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to get around the idea that we do have good players and great fans, and that’s what got us where we are. It’s definitely not by chance.

​“We have some key matches ahead, and against Brazil we have to give it all and work our socks off to earn the 3 points.​

“The players and the whole team, we have the same dream for 2017: qualify for the World Cup. For that we will fight, and we want to get it.”

The post Cavani Says His Career Reached Its Zenith In 2011 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

