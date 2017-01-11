Pages Navigation Menu

CBN accuses paid agents of plot to set Nigerians against Buhari

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reacted to allegations of corruption levelled against it by a group known as ‘Nigerian Wailers’. CBN said those behind the group were paid agents, who had failed in their bid to distract the government. Nigerian Wailers had in a statement, alleged widespread corruption in the administration of foreign […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

