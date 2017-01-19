CBN commences sale of forex to BDCs

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria CBN, started auctioning 250 million dollars to 3147 registered Bureau De Change BDCs, nationwide on Wednesday. the President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, disclosed this to this yesterday in Lagos. He said the sale of the foreign currency to BDCs would impact positively on […]

