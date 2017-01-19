CBN commences sale of forex to BDCs
CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria CBN, started auctioning 250 million dollars to 3147 registered Bureau De Change BDCs, nationwide on Wednesday. the President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, disclosed this to this yesterday in Lagos. He said the sale of the foreign currency to BDCs would impact positively on […]
The post CBN commences sale of forex to BDCs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG