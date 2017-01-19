Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN commences sale of forex to BDCs

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria CBN, started auctioning 250 million dollars to 3147 registered Bureau De Change BDCs, nationwide on Wednesday. the President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, disclosed this to this yesterday in Lagos. He said the sale of the foreign currency to BDCs would impact positively on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post CBN commences sale of forex to BDCs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.