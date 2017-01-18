Pages Navigation Menu

CBN commences sale of forex to BDCs

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) started auctioning 250 million dollars to 3147 registered Bureau De Change (BDCs) nationwide on Wednesday. Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, the President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. He said the sale of the foreign […]

