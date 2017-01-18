CBN commences sale of forex to BDCs
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) started auctioning 250 million dollars to 3147 registered Bureau De Change (BDCs) nationwide on Wednesday. Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, the President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. He said the sale of the foreign […]
CBN commences sale of forex to BDCs
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG