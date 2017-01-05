CBN directs banks, MfBs, DFIs to disburse N220b agric funds – The Nation Newspaper
|
Naija247news
|
CBN directs banks, MfBs, DFIs to disburse N220b agric funds
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday appointed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Microfinance Banks (MfBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to disburse N220 billion targeted at the Anchor Borrowers' Programme (ABP). The apex bank also …
CBN Publishes Anchor Borrowers' Programme Guidelines
CBN to Punish Violators of Anchor Borrowers' Scheme
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG