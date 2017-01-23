CBN donates N999m building to CRUTECH – Daily Trust
CBN donates N999m building to CRUTECH
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has donated a two-storey administrative block of N999 million to the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) under its Education Intervention Programme. Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, the Vice Chancellor of the …
