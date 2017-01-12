Pages Navigation Menu

CBN partners Sokoto Govt. on wheat farming – The News

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business


The News

CBN partners Sokoto Govt. on wheat farming
The News
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Sokoto State Government had spent over N 1.12 billion on the 2016/2017 Anchor Borrowers Wheat Farming Programme, an Official said in Sokoto on Thursday. The Chairman of the Framework Committee on …
Over 4300 farmers to benefit from CBN,Sokoto Govt N1.1b wheat

