CBN resumes dollar sales as Naira plunges further

The Naira on Friday depreciated further at the parallel market as dollar scarcity worsened, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN reports that the Naira may be seeing its worst times as the CBN will be resuming dollar sales to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators next week. The Nigerian currency exchanged at N497 to a dollar at the parallel market, losing two points from Thursdays posting; while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N597 and 515 respectively.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

