CBN scores purchasing managers’ index mixed grill in Dec
CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria, CBN has stated t6hat the employment level Index for non-manufacturing declined for the twelfth consecutive month in December 2016. At 43.8 points, the index declined at a slower rate when compared with the 40.2 points recorded in November 2016. Data obtained from the apex bank website yesterday explained that fourteen sub-sectors […]
