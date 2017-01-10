Pages Navigation Menu

CBN scores purchasing managers’ index mixed grill in Dec

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria, CBN has stated t6hat the employment level Index for non-manufacturing declined for the twelfth consecutive month in December 2016. At 43.8 points, the index declined at a slower rate when compared with the 40.2 points recorded in November 2016. Data obtained from the apex bank website yesterday explained that fourteen sub-sectors […]

