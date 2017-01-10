CBN scores purchasing managers’ index mixed grill in Dec

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria, CBN has stated t6hat the employment level Index for non-manufacturing declined for the twelfth consecutive month in December 2016. At 43.8 points, the index declined at a slower rate when compared with the 40.2 points recorded in November 2016. Data obtained from the apex bank website yesterday explained that fourteen sub-sectors […]

The post CBN scores purchasing managers’ index mixed grill in Dec appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

