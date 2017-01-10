Pages Navigation Menu

CBN to meet BDC over unstable exchange rates

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold a meeting with operators of Bureau De Change (BDC) today to help proffer solutions towards the elimination of the gap between the official and black market dollar rates. This was made known by the president of the Association of Bureau de Change of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe. […]

