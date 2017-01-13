Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN to resume dollar sales to BDCs next week – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
CBN to resume dollar sales to BDCs next week
Vanguard
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will resume sales of dollar proceeds of international money transfer (IMT) to bureaux de change (BDC) operators next week. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during a meeting with executives of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.