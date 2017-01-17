CBN warns banks against Bitcoins, other virtual currencies
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a warning to all banks and other financial institutions against the use of, holding, trading and/or transacting in virtual currencies, saying they are not legal tenders in Nigeria….
