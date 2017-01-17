Pages Navigation Menu

CCT Trial: How Saraki transferred $3m dollars to own foreign accounts as Kwara Governor – Banker

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

A banker identified as Nwachukwu Amazu, on Tuesday told the Code of Conduct, CCT, how the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki made transfers of over $3m to his foreign account while he was governor of Kwara State. Saraki is currently facing charges before the Danladi Umar-led tribunal for false and anticipatory assets declaration […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

