CCT Trial: How witness contradicted self in evidence against Saraki
A witness at the ongoing trial of President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Mr. Ibrahim Amazu has openly contradicted himself in court today. Amazu was being cross-examined by Paul Usoro, the Counsel to Saraki, at the the resumed hearing on Tuesday. Earlier, he had testified that Saraki transferred […]
CCT Trial: How witness contradicted self in evidence against Saraki
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG