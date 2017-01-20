CCTV camera catches woman stashing stolen items in her underwear (video/photo) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
CCTV camera catches woman stashing stolen items in her underwear (video/photo)
NAIJ.COM
Three women have been caught on camera shoplifting from a store in Gauteng, South Africa. The video which surfaced on social media on Thursday, January 19, shows three women shoplifting from a store. Woman caught on camera stashing stolen goods in …
Video shows woman stashing stolen goods in her pant in South African (Watch)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG