Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CCTV camera catches woman stashing stolen items in her underwear (video/photo) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
CCTV camera catches woman stashing stolen items in her underwear (video/photo)
NAIJ.COM
Three women have been caught on camera shoplifting from a store in Gauteng, South Africa. The video which surfaced on social media on Thursday, January 19, shows three women shoplifting from a store. Woman caught on camera stashing stolen goods in …
Video shows woman stashing stolen goods in her pant in South African (Watch)Gistmaster (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.