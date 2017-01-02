CDQ ‘First come, first serve’ [Video] – Pulse Nigeria
|
360Nobs.com
|
CDQ 'First come, first serve' [Video]
Pulse Nigeria
CDQ has released visuals for hot new single, 'First come, first serve', off his debut album, 'Quality'. The singer simulates the perfect playboy in the new visuals, offering himself to the ladies who fall over themselves for him. Filled with classy …
VIDEO: CDQ – First Come First Serve
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG