Cech On Title Race: Everything Is Possible

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech believes the title race is still alive, but feels the two loss before Christmas hurt them.

The gunners are nine points behind leaders Chelsea and will Bournemouth later today as they look to reduce that deficit.

Arsenal won their last two matches against Crystal Palace and West Brom, but 2-1 losses to Everton and City are what really pains Cech.

“We had a period where we kept an unbeaten run for a long time,” he told the Arsenal website.

“We had the week which made the biggest damage, where we played Everton and Manchester City, and that’s what created the bigger gap at the top.

“But I think overall we are in a position where we have the chance to go and try to win the title. It all depends on the teams in front of us, if they drop points, but there are a lot of games to be played.

“At the start of the season, Chelsea had back-to-back defeats, and everyone was talking about the manager leaving and the players changing.

“Suddenly they managed to get a record run of victories and they are top of the table at the moment. You can see that everything is possible – it doesn’t mean they will keep winning every game.

“If you look at the number of games and points to be played and won, there’s more than one reason to believe that everything is possible.”

