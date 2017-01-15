Cech Wants Arsenal To Keep Scoring

Arsenal played out a 4-0 win over Swansea City, a result that pleased Petr Cech, who believes every goal scored is important.

Chelsea are top of the table and lead the pack by seven points. They also lead in goal difference of 30.

Arsenal are third on the table and have a goal difference of 26, and Cech is glad they’re staying on track in terms of goals scored.

He said: “Every time you can score more goals you should try to do so.

“That is because every goal will be important when you see how tight it is in the top five places.

“Every goal might count so we try to make sure, when we can, to continue to search for more goals. And we wanted to make sure that at 3-0 and 4-0 we didn’t concede.”

