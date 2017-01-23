Celebrating Academic Excellence! How Taiwo Bankole, Oyindamola Omotuyi & Daniel Nkemelu Graduated with Perfect CGPAs from 2 Nigerian Universities
The 49th Convocation ceremony (for 2015/2016 graduating students) of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is scheduled to take place between January 23rd and 26th, and two female students, Taiwo Bankole, 21 (from the department of Cell Biology) and Oyindamola Omotuyi, 22 of Systems Engineering Department, Faculty of Engineering, who finished with a CGPA of 5.0 […]
