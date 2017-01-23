Pages Navigation Menu

Celebrating Academic Excellence! How Taiwo Bankole, Oyindamola Omotuyi & Daniel Nkemelu Graduated with Perfect CGPAs from 2 Nigerian Universities

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 49th Convocation ceremony (for 2015/2016 graduating students) of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is scheduled to take place between January 23rd and 26th, and two female students, Taiwo Bankole, 21 (from the department of Cell Biology) and Oyindamola Omotuyi, 22 of Systems Engineering Department, Faculty of Engineering, who finished with a CGPA of 5.0 […]

