Celine Dion posts photo of first Christmas without Rene Angelil

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Celine Dion is giving fans a glimpse of her first Christmas without husband Rene Angelil. The 48-year-old Canadian singer shared a rare picture with sons Rene-Charles, Nelson and Eddy on Instagram after celebrating her first holiday season since Angelil’s death. “Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work! Souvenirs des fêtes! Maintenant, on retourne …

