Celtic Close To Completing £2.8 Million Deal For Ivorian Midfielder Kouassi Eboue

Kouassi Eboue has arrived in Glasgow for talks ahead of his proposed move to Celtic from Russian club FC Krasnodar

The Hoops have agreed a transfer fee with the Russian club for the Ivory Coast international.

Celtic are currently working on securing the 19-year-old’s work permit.

The Scottish club last night agreed a £2.8million deal for Ivory Coast midfielder Kouassi Eboue.

Eboue is expected to put pen to paper on a four-year contract to become Brendan Rodgers’ first signing of the January transfer window.

The teenager could even be signed in time to travel to the club’s winter training camp in Dubai this weekend.

It is understood Rodgers is working on another big-money deal in the hope of adding to his squad further in the coming weeks.

With Eboue seen as a defensive anchorman, the Hoops boss also wants to sign an attacking midfielder.

Described as “quite a complete midfielder already” back when he was 18 by RussianFootballNews.com, Eboue would be an interesting replacement for the unfavoured Nir Bitton at Celtic, or as someone to provide competition to Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong in Rodgers’ midfield area.

The post Celtic Close To Completing £2.8 Million Deal For Ivorian Midfielder Kouassi Eboue appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

