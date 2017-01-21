Celtic table bid for Nigerian youngster Onyekuru

Scottish top side, Celtic, has tabled an official bid for Nigerian youngster, Henry Onyekuru, who has taken the Belgian league by storm this season.

After a superlative debut season in the Belgian top flight, the 19-year-old Onyekuru has interested several top clubs across Europe including top German clubs Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig as well as Russian champions CSKA Moscow and Turkish giants Fenerbache.

Onyekuru told AfricanFootball.com Celtic is now locked up in discussions with his Belgian club AS Eupen.

“A lot of teams have shown interest in signing me – from France, Germany and Turkey. Celtic is interested in me and the club has tabled an official bid for me,” he added.

