Centre Raises Concern over Increased Cases of Lassa Fever, Advises Healthcare Providers on Preparedness

The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) has called on the attention of Nigerians to an increasing number of Lassa fever cases, and advices increased focus on prevention and preparedness. In the last quarter of 2016, the NCDC commenced the implementation of its Lassa Fever preparedness plan ahead of the current dry season to strengthen […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

