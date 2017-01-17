Centre Raises Concern over Increased Cases of Lassa Fever, Advises Healthcare Providers on Preparedness
The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) has called on the attention of Nigerians to an increasing number of Lassa fever cases, and advices increased focus on prevention and preparedness. In the last quarter of 2016, the NCDC commenced the implementation of its Lassa Fever preparedness plan ahead of the current dry season to strengthen […]
