Cerezo: Griezmann Will Remain At Atletico For A Long Time

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is confident in the fact that Antoine Griezmann will remain at the club for a long time.

The forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United, with reports in England claiming the club is ready to meet his release clause of €100 million.

But Cerezo claims he is unaware of any prospective offer from Jose Mourinho’s side and is adamant Griezmann will not be sold.

“I don’t know what the interest from Manchester [United] will be,” he told television show Minuto #0.

“I can say that Griezmann will be an Atletico player for a long time.”

Chelsea and Manchester City have also been linked with Griezmann, who joined from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of €30m in 2014.

