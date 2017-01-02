Chad to form anti-corruption court
Chad has announced the formation of an anti-corruption court. President Idriss Deby said the court will be dedicated to economic crimes which is hampering the country’s growth. During his state of the nation address, the 64 year old leader said that in addition to the slow down in global economic growth, other factors have compromised…
