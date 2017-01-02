Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chad to form anti-corruption court

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Chad has announced the formation of an anti-corruption court. President Idriss Deby said the court will be dedicated to economic crimes which is hampering the country’s growth. During his state of the nation address, the 64 year old leader said that in addition to the slow down in global economic growth, other factors have compromised…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Chad to form anti-corruption court appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.