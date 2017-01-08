Chalobah Glad To Complete First 90 Minutes For Chelsea And Hopes To Continue Learning From Fabregas

Chelsea academy graduate Nathaniel Chalobah has revealed his joy at playing his first full game for the club in the 4-1 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old old has started from the bench in the PL and played in cup matches, and despite making the bench at 15, he had to wait till he was 21 to get his shot.

Conte started the midfielder and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was impressive, and Ola Aina also came on early in the second half.

Chalobah believes he is an important member in Conte’s first team squad but admitted he is delighted to have completed his first 90 minutes.

“It was a proud moment for me to complete my first 90 minutes at Chelsea,” Chalobah said in response to a question from Goal. “I am really happy. We have just got to going now, we are up there in the league at the minute.

“We are taking it game by game and there is still a long way to go in the season, anything can happen. This is good development at a club that I have been at from a very young age so we [Loftus-Cheek and Ola Aina] are all very happy.

“I think that’s the dream [to make it at Chelsea], we have always thought of playing for Chelsea and we are doing it all together at the minute. The manager has got faith in us and he has given us the chance so it is something that we are proud of and all the young players at the club just need to keep following their dream.”

The young midfielder started in the heart of midfield alongside Cesc Fabregas and is glad to be learning from Fabregas, Matic and Kante.

“I just watch them [Fabregas-Matic-Kante] every week and they have just gone thirteen games unbeaten which makes it hard to get into the side,” He added after his appearance in the FA Cup.

“Obviously there are a few players ahead of us [younger players]. So every week, every game, I just watch and learn from them because they have got the experience that I don’t have yet.

“We are definitely part of it [the first team], the manager has given us more responsibility to follow his philosophy and we are all learning.”

The post Chalobah Glad To Complete First 90 Minutes For Chelsea And Hopes To Continue Learning From Fabregas appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

