Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Champions Rangers lose at home – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Champions Rangers lose at home
Vanguard
Twenty two goals, six home wins, a draw and two away victories characterized the opening matchday of the 2016/17 NPFL. Champions Rangers were stunned at home, while newcomers, ABS FC defeated Akwa United in fashionable style. Shooting Stars and …
NPFL Match Day One: Champions Enugu Ranger begin with a lossGoal.com
Katsina Utd, ABS secure win on NPFL returnThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.