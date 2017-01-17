CHAN: Home-based Eagles to know opponents in April

The home-based Super Eagles will get to know their opponents when the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifying draw holds on April 9 in Cairo, Egypt.

This was confirmed by Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, on his Twitter handle on Monday.

“The draw for the 2018 African Nations Championship (Kenya 2018) qualifiers will be held in Cairo, Egypt on April 9, 2017,” Ibitoye wrote.

The qualifiers for CHAN will commence in April and end in August, 2017. A total of 44 CAF member national teams will enter the qualifying rounds, split into zones according to their regional affiliations.

The home-based Eagles are in Zone West B with Burkina Faso, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Niger Republic and Togo.

At the 2016 CHAN in Rwanda, the home-based Eagles crashed out in the first round.

Their best performance at the bi-ennial tournament was in 2014 in South Africa where they finished third in their debut.

