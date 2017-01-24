Pages Navigation Menu

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative acquires AI-powered science search engine Meta

Posted on Jan 24, 2017

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is bolstering its scientific credentials with the acquisition of AI-assisted academic search engine, Meta. The purchase marks the latest step in the project’s bid to eradicate all diseases within the next century.

