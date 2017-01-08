Change: A New Dawn Has Come to Ghana, Says Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Ghana’s new President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Vice President, Mahmud Bawumia, over their inauguration, saying a new dawn has come to Ghana.

He described Akufo-Addo as a seasoned administrator and diplomat from a strong political family, saying with him, Ghana is headed for greater heights. Asiwaju Tinubu also congratulated Ghana for setting the right democratic example for Africa.

He said in a statement by his Media Office on Saturday: “I congratulate Ghana’s new President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Vice President, Mahmud Bawumia. The people of Ghana have chosen right. Akufo-Addo is a seasoned administrator, diplomat and hails from a strong political family in Ghana.

“With him at the helm, Ghana is poised for greater heights. He has been in government before as Foreign Affairs Minister and comes prepared for the office he has sought for two times unsuccessfully. His election is a testament to perseverance, vision and commitment.

“I also congratulate Ghana for setting the right example for Africa. With transition not only from one leader to another but also from one government to another, from a governing party to an opposition party, that country’s democracy is maturing.

“Indeed, it’s a new dawn for Ghana. President Akufo-Addo must now join our President, Muhammadu Buhari, in the task of taking Africa to the next level.

“I must congratulate Ghanaians for the peaceful election and orderly transition. The conduct of all involved in the election shows that democracy has been firmly established in Ghana. As has been its tradition, Ghana has once again helped to lead Africa in the way it must go. The Black Star truly shines for all of Africa!

“I commend former President John Mahama for his courage and gallantry. He has helped to further stabilise democracy in Ghana. By conceding defeat even before the winner had been called, President Mahama had demonstrated that he is a true democrat and a progressive leader” Tinubu added.

