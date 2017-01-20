Chaos In Melbourne As Car Intentionally Ploughs Through Pedestrians [Video]

If the truck attacks that took place in Europe have taught us anything, it’s that a set of wheels can be a deadly weapon.

The latest attack took place in Melbourne at around 2PM local time today, when the driver of a car ploughed through crowds.

At the time of writing three people have been declared dead, with more than 25 currently receiving attention in hospital.

The attack ended when police shot and wounded the driver, before taking him in to custody

CNN with how this one panned out:

The incident appears to have started with an argument between acquaintances several miles away. According to police, the driver of the car was involved in a stabbing in Windsor in south Melbourne early Friday morning. He then allegedly took a woman hostage and sped off in a maroon red car. Police said the driver knew both the stabbing victim and the woman, who managed to escape from the car on the Bolte Bridge. The man had been driving erratically before mounting the curb. “Earlier in the incident we believe this male did some donuts at Flinders Street and Swanston Street,” [said] police superintendent Stuart Bateson… “He then turned left into the Bourke Street Mall and then he deliberately drove into the crowd, continued over Elizabeth Street over the footpath and collided with further pedestrians.” Seven reported that the driver “sped down Swanston Street, up to Bourke Street, at times along the footpath, running down dozens of pedestrians.”

Some footage of those donuts, as well as CCTV footage of people narrowly escaping the crazed driver:

A video from the Sky News Australia Twitter account:

#BREAKING @PatsKarvelas says up to four children are in the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne. MORE https://t.co/p0uUt6Dxbd pic.twitter.com/Ucf715Kb2p — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) January 20, 2017

Pictures from The Age:

Lastly, let’s hear from ABC:

Two people in their 30s and a young child have died.

A number of people, including an infant, are critically injured with the death toll expected to rise

The driver is in custody having been shot in the arm by police.

Driver had a history of family violence, and had come to police attention for mental health and drug-related issues also

More on that last point:

What we do know of the person is there is an extensive family violence history involved. He has come to our attention on many occasions in the past. We have mental health and drug-related issues in the background of this particular person. He has been coming to our attention more recently over recent days in relation to assaults, family violence-related assaults. Also was charged by us over the course of last weekend.

Amazing how many of these attacks are carried out by people who have a history that involves things like domestic violence and abuse.

Just saying.

