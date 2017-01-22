Pages Navigation Menu

Chapecoense Play Emotional First Game Since Air Disaster

Chapecoense made an emotional return to the pitch on Saturday for the first time since last year’s air disaster resulted in the tragic deaths of most of their players and staff. The Brazilian club played a friendly against champions Palmeiras at their 22,000-seat Arena Conda, and lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy following the game. Emotions …

