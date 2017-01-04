Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chapecoense To Sign 20 New Players For Next Season

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Brazilian side Chapecoense will sign up to 20 new players for next season and reserve shirt numbers for the players who survived a plane crash. Nineteen players and coaching staff were killed in November when their plane crashed on the way to the final of the Copa Sudamericana. The club were awarded the trophy, with…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Chapecoense To Sign 20 New Players For Next Season appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.