Breaking: FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeats Rangers to lift 2017 Charity Cup – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeats Rangers to lift 2017 Charity Cup
Vanguard
Ten-man FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Wednesday, clinched the Charity Cup after they beat a disappointing Rangers 4-3 on penalties after both teams failed to score within regulation time. FC Ifeanyi Ubah beat Rangers 4-3 on penalties to clinch the 2017 Charity Cup, …
10-man FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeat Rangers to win 2017 Charity Cup
Charity Cup: FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeat Enugu Rangers
Ifeanyiubah Edge Rangers To Win 2017 Charity Cup
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG