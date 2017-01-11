Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeats Rangers to lift 2017 Charity Cup – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Breaking: FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeats Rangers to lift 2017 Charity Cup
Vanguard
Ten-man FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Wednesday, clinched the Charity Cup after they beat a disappointing Rangers 4-3 on penalties after both teams failed to score within regulation time. FC Ifeanyi Ubah beat Rangers 4-3 on penalties to clinch the 2017 Charity Cup, …
10-man FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeat Rangers to win 2017 Charity CupNAIJ.COM
Charity Cup: FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeat Enugu RangersPremium Times
Ifeanyiubah Edge Rangers To Win 2017 Charity CupComplete Sports Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria –FootballliveNG (blog) –The Tide
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.