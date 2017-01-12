Charity Cup: Ifeanyi Ubah Gifts N1m To His Victorious Players

IFEANYI UBAH FC Players Receive N1Million Cash Gift. The President of Ifeanyi Ubah FC has Gifted the sum of One Million Naira To the Club Players after winning the Charity Cup yesterday at the Abuja National Stadium. FC Ifeanyi Ubah Defeated NPFL Champions, Enugu Rangers International 4-3 (Penalty) to win the Charity Cup. See the Press release signed by FC Ifeanyi Ubah Media Team below: The Reward for Hardwork and Success. (Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah Blesses Anambra Warriors For Winning the Nigerian Football Federation Charity Cup. ALSO READ: How Ikpeazu Raised N14m To Ailing Nollywood Actor Yesterday after winning the Charity Cup 2016/2017 season, the Proprietor and Club President of FC Ifeanyi Ubah Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah acknowledged the tireless works of both the players and management of Anambra Warriors by giving them the sum of #1 million naira as morale booster. Dr. Ubah who was ably represented by Chairman FC Ifeanyi Ubah Mr. Chuma Ubah pledged to do more for the team if they get more vital victories. He went ahead to promise more incentives if they can get more results and achieve more glory by winning more laurels this season. Fc Ifeanyi Ubah are the 2015/2016 Federation Cup Winners and […]

