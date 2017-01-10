Charity Cup: Rangers’ manager, players vow to beat FC Ifeanyi Uba

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Tuesday vowed to beat FC Ifeanyi Uba in their Wednesday’s 2016/2017 Charity Cup to confirm their superiority in Nigerian football.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Charity Cup between Rangers International FC of Enugu and FC Ifeanyi Uba of Nnewi will be played in Abuja.

NAN reports that Rangers won the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), while FC Ifeanyi Uba lifted the 2015/2016 Federation Cup.

The Team Manager of Rangers, Amaobi Ezeaku, told NAN in Enugu that the players had been sensitised to brace up to the challenge and brighten their start to the season.

“I see the Charity Cup as the first trophy of the new season and it will be an honour to grab it at the expense of the FA Cup holders.

“Football is not predictable; I had expected a resounding victory against our opponents at the Super 4, but the result proved otherwise.

“This time around, we can cage them and cart away the trophy as the game of football is eleven players on each side.

“With the understanding between the old and new players in our fold, the match will swing to our favour after the 90 minutes,’’ the manager said.

Ezeaku noted that Rangers had not found it easy against Ifeanyi Uba even when the club was still Gabros FC.

“Our match against the Anambra Warriors is a derby and our players are aware of that.

“I know that the players will not let Enugu State citizens and their numerous supporters down in Abuja,’’ he said.

On the team’s first match in the coming season, Ezeaku said that it would not be easy for the Flying Antelopes.

“We are used to overcoming difficult times recently, it is better to start with a strong club so that we can know our true strength.

“Come Jan. 14, Rangers will overcome Abia Warriors as anything short of victory will not be good for the 2015/2016 league champions,’’ the manager said.

He called on supporters to fill the stadium to capacity and cheer Rangers to victory.

In the same vein, Rangers’ Captain, Okey Odita, told NAN that the team was ready to beat FC Ifeanyi Uba.

“For us, the Charity Cup which we must win on Wednesday will open a floodgate of trophies this football season.

“We are determined to win a lot of trophies this season, including the CAF Champions League, the Federations Cup as well as winning back-to-back the NPFL League shield,’’ Odita said.

The captain reassured Rangers’ fans of their resolve to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the club remained the number one club in Nigeria and Africa.

Affirming the readiness of the club, Rangers’ Secretary, Steve Oruruo, said the players and officials had been well motivated financially by the club’s chairman and the Enugu State Government.

“Winning the Charity Cup will certainly open the way for winning other trophies this season,’’ Oruruo said.

Rangers will be representing Nigeria at the 2016/2017 CAF Champions League as well as participate in the Federation Cup and defending its NPFL title.

