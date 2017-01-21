Chattez: Rep member promises to keep investigating Clinton

Rep. Jason Chaffetz promised that just because he shook Hillary Clinton’s hand at President Donald Trump’s inauguration doesn’t mean he’ll abandon his investigation of her.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the House Oversight Committee chairman said he was "pleased" Clinton wasn’t elected and vowed to pursue his investigation into her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

"So pleased she is not president. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues," he wrote.

Though the FBI recommended not prosecuting Clinton over her use of a private email server, Chaffetz promised after the election to continue his independent House probe.

"Just because there was a political election doesn’t mean it goes away," Chaffetz said earlier this month.

Democrats have criticized Chaffetz’s probe.

"It is extremely disappointing that Chairman Chaffetz plans to continue investigating Secretary Clinton for years to come," Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) said, according to the Washington Post.

"After everything our country has just been through—and particularly given that Donald Trump and Paul Ryan have both called for healing our nation’s divisions—I think the American people deserve more from Congress than to continue squandering taxpayer dollars on these baseless Republican accusations and partisan attacks."

