Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian’s Paris limo driver ‘released by police with no criminal charges’ – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kim Kardashian's Paris limo driver 'released by police with no criminal charges'
Mirror.co.uk
Kim Kardashian 's Paris limo driver was not a suspect in the robbery, according to his company. Michael Madar, who was reportedly among the 17 arrested in connection with the traumatising October robbery, has been released, according to UNIC Worldpass …
Kim Kardashian Update: Watch to Find Out How She's Doing After Paris Robbery Arrests!E! Online
Did old-timers target Kardashian West's jewels in Paris?BBC News
Kim Kardashian Long-Time Paris Limo Driver Among 17 Arrested In Connection With $10 Million Jewelry RobberyThe Inquisitr
Us Weekly –The Denver Post –Los Angeles Times –PerezHilton.com
all 353 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.