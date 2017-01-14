Chavez Up Next For Canelo

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has confirmed his next fight will be against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. but will have to weigh in 9.5lbs heavier.

Alvarez will be boxing above the middleweight limit for the first time, as the May 6 fight between the Mexicans has been contracted for 164.5lbs.

Canelo, a former WBC belt holder was criticised , because his two victories in that decision against Cotto and Khan , we’re contested at catch – weights between the unofficial limits.

After vacating the belt, Alvarez claimed the WBO light – middleweight belt by beaten Liam Smith.

A fight against middleweight king Gennady Golovkin is still on the cards.

Chavez (50-2-1, 32 KOs), for his part, has boxed his last five fights above 167.5lbs so faces a notable cut in weight. He has missed weight several times before in his veteran career.

There is no confirmed location for Alvarez vs Chavez yet.

The post Chavez Up Next For Canelo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

