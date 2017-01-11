Cheap labour: main cause of quackery in medical profession

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientist of Nigeria, (AMLSN), has identified quest for cheap labour by some health centres as factor for the rise in quackery in the medical profession.

Mr Solomon Chollom, Chairman of the association, National Veterinary Research Institute, (NVRI) Chapter, Jos, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Wednesday.

He said that the desire of some health care centres and professionals to recruit cheap labour had led them to engage untrained individuals as against certified professionals.

“This they do by giving some hands on training to the quacks.

“In a situation where an untrained and unlicensed person is allowed to participate in surgical procedures over a time, he may want to assume the position of a trained professional.

“The quacks may later break out and set up clinics or diagnostic centres in the rural areas, a development that gives them a platform to harm some Nigerians.

“It is even worse in the medical laboratory science profession where undergraduates of different disciplines are posted to medical laboratories for industrial attachment or National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC).

“In the process; they learn a few laboratory procedures and later open medical laboratories in secluded places,thereby impersonating medical laboratory scientists,” he said.

Chollom further said that this development accounted for the several ‘’bizarre medical laboratory results’’ given by some medical laboratory centres.

He called on the professional regulatory bodies in the medical fields to rise up to their statutory responsibilities by regulating the training and practice of their various professions.

Challom also called on them to ensure strict surveillance on their constituencies, and keep ‘’the hard and high line against quacks.’’

