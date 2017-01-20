Chebukati faces hard task of cleaning voters roll – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Chebukati faces hard task of cleaning voters roll
Daily Nation
New Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati takes oath of office at Supreme Court on January 20, 2017. He said he would steer the commission in conducting credible elections by following the law. PHOTO | JEFF …
Opposition will garner 11 million votes in August polls – Raila
Nyanza MPs: Jubilee's tyranny of numbers is dead
ODM MPs fight in front of Raila Odinga
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG