Chebukati: I pledge no party loyalty – K24 TV
|
K24 TV
|
Chebukati: I pledge no party loyalty
K24 TV
The nominee for the electoral commission chair Wafula Chebukati was at pains to exonerate himself from past links with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and its leader Raila Odinga. Chebukati, who has been shortlisted for the IEBC top job, had vied …
Nominee pledges to clean up polls agency
I last met Raila in 2007, IEBC chairman nominee tells MPs
Chebukati promises clean voter register as head of polls agency
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG