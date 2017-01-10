Pages Navigation Menu

Chebukati: I pledge no party loyalty – K24 TV

Chebukati: I pledge no party loyalty
The nominee for the electoral commission chair Wafula Chebukati was at pains to exonerate himself from past links with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and its leader Raila Odinga. Chebukati, who has been shortlisted for the IEBC top job, had vied …
