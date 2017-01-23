Check out the luxury cars exiled Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh acquicred (Photos)

These cars which includes Bentleys, Rolls Royce and more were purportedly stolen by Yahya Jammeh before he stepped down.

Speaking at a press conference in the Senegalese capital Dakar, Barrow’s special adviser Mai Ahmad Fatty, said that a Chadian cargo plane had transported luxury goods out of the country on Mr Jammeh’s behalf in his final hours in power, including vehicles.



Mr Barrow’s adviser said that officials at the Gambia airport have been ordered not to allow any other belongings of Jammeh to leave, including the remaining luxury cars waiting at the Airport to be shipped out.

Yahya Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for more than 22 years, went into exile on Saturday. More photos below…

