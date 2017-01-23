Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out the luxury cars exiled Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh acquicred (Photos)

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

These cars which includes Bentleys, Rolls Royce and more were purportedly stolen by Yahya Jammeh before he stepped down.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Speaking at a press conference in the Senegalese capital Dakar, Barrow’s special adviser Mai Ahmad Fatty, said that a Chadian cargo plane had transported luxury goods out of the country on Mr Jammeh’s behalf in his final hours in power, including vehicles.

Mr Barrow’s adviser said that officials at the Gambia airport have been ordered not to allow any other belongings of Jammeh to leave, including the remaining luxury cars waiting at the Airport to be shipped out.

Yahya Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for more than 22 years, went into exile on Saturday. More photos below…

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.