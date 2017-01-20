Pages Navigation Menu

Check out the number of Twitter followers Donald Trump has as President!

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The official Twitter page of the President Of The United States, POTUS is now in Donald Trump’s name, and he already has over 3 million followers just few hours after the account was created today.

