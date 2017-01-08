Check out the outfits these Nigerian ladies ordered .. VS what they got!
This is what our first lady saw and asked her tailor if she was equal to the task.
She was however left shocked, speechless and confused after her tailor delivered this instead:
Here’s another victim:
3rd victim’s dress was murdered by a tailor in South Africa:
