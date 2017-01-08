Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out the outfits these Nigerian ladies ordered .. VS what they got!

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This is what our first lady saw and asked her tailor if she was equal to the task.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

She was however left shocked, speechless and confused after her tailor delivered this instead:

Here’s another victim:

3rd victim’s dress was murdered by a tailor in South Africa:

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.